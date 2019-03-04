BAML positive on Kroger ahead of earnings

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is positive on Kroger (KR +1.7% ) ahead of the company's earnings report this week. The firm also sees an overreaction to the potential of a new grocery chain from Amazon.

"We note that AMZN is focused on large cities like LA, San Francisco, Seattle, etc., where KR has a more limited presence. Additionally KR has a long history of competing with strong discount players (incl. WMT, DG, COST, & Aldi) and maintaining aggressive price positioning," notes the BAML analyst team.

Looking ahead, BAML calls the risk-reward profile on Kroger favorable due to the digital outlook, the expected benefits of the Ocado partnership over the next 5 years and the development of a potentially highly profitable ecosystem supported by Restock initiatives.

The analyst team keeps a Buy rating and price target of $37 (30% upside) on KR in place.