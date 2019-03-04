H&R Block outlook dims due to tax reform, BTIG says

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer writes that U.S. tax reform is likely to hurt H&R Block's (HRB -0.1% ) core assisted tax prep business as the doubling of the standard deduction will lead to fewer people needing assistance in preparing tax returns.

"We believe the IRS's 2019 filing season statistics through Feb. 22 do not bode well" for the preliminary results H&R Block typically reports along with its fiscal Q3 2019 results (scheduled for March 7 premarket).

Self-prepared e-filings were up 0.1% through Feb. 22, while filings by tax professionals fell 8.5% during that period, the IRS stats show.

Filings received were down 4.8% and filings processed fell 6.6% for that period, due in part to the 35-day U.S. government partial shutdown, according to the IRS.

Sees potential negatives from allowing customers to calculate how much they'll pay before the tax prep process begins and from ending HRB's free 1040EZ promotion.

BTIG rates HRB at sell with a $19.00 price target.

