Gray Television changing stations in Virginia

Gray Television (GTN +0.3% ) is changing up its TV station ownership in Charlottesville, Va. with plans to sell two stations and buy another.

Gray will sell WCAV (a CBS/Fox affiliate) and WVAW (an ABC affiliate) to an affiliate of Lockwood Broadcasting.

It will acquire WVIR (an NBC affiliate) from Waterman Broadcasting.

WVIR was the No. 9 NBC affiliate in the country in all-day ratings in November 2018, and acquiring it will give Gray nine of the top 10 NBC affiliates nationwide.

The divestment will happen before the acquisition of WVIR, and both transactions are expected to close in the second or third quarter.