Principia Bio's lead candidate successful in mid-stage pemphigus study

Thinly traded Principia Biopharma (PRNB +1.1% ) is up, albeit on turnover of only 5K shares, following its announcement of positive results from an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating its lead candidate, Orphan Drug-tagged PRN1008, in pemphigus patients. The data were presented at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting in Washington, DC.

The study met the primary efficacy endpoint of a statistically valid proportion of patients who achieved control of disease activity (CDA) at week 4 with low-dose corticosteroids. Specifically, 54% of subjects in the treatment group met the endpoint while 73% achieved CDA at week 12.

On the safety front, the most frequent treatment-related adverse events were nausea (15%), abdominal pain (11%) and headache (11%).

Topline results from a Phase 2 extension study should be available in Q4.

A randomized Phase 3 study, PEGASUS, is currently recruiting patients.

Pemphigus is a rare autoimmune disorder characterized by skin blisters.