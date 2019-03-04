PSA Group seeks a partner

PSA Group (OTCPK:PEUGF) is looking to strike a deal to help it expand outside of Europe, sources tell Bloomberg.

Although early in the process, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU -1.7% ), General Motors (GM -0.1% ) and Jaguar Land Rover (NYSE:TTM) have all been mentioned as potential good fits either through a merger or a partnership arrangement.

Of the three, GM seems the most unlikely due to its dramatic exit from Europe just last year.

With or without a new partner, PSA plans to start selling Peugeots again in the U.S. by 2026.