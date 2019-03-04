Google pushes against EU's Copyright Directive

Google (GOOG -0.5% )(GOOGL -0.5% ) responds to the EU's Copyright Directive, which had its text finalized in mid-February ahead of a broader vote.

Google says the “directive creates vague, untested requirements” that could force YouTube to block more videos in Europe to avoid potential penalties.

The tech giant also takes issue with Article 11, which could force Google to pay a license when a news snippet or summary appears in News or Search. Google notes Article 11 gives publishers freedom to grant free licenses but includes a limited definition of snippets that includes facts, hyperlinks, and “individual words and very short extracts."

Google has said that traffic to news sites could decline by 45% without snippets in Search results.