Ambarella Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-91.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $50.92M (-27.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMBA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.