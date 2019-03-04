Urban Outfitters Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (+14.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.13B (+3.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, URBN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.