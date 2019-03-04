Kohl's Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.18 (+9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.68B (-1.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KSS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.