Ross Stores Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (+15.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.05B (-0.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ROST has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.