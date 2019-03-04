The Cooper Companies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.50 (-10.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $618.11M (+4.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, COO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.