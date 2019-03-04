U.S stocks sink, shrugging off trade deal optimism

The three major U.S. stock averages wilt, wiping out a strong open, as optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal is offset by hurdles that still remain to reach an agreement, the S&P hitting a key resistance level, and lower construction in December.
S&P falls 1.0%, Nasdaq -1.0%, Dow -1.3%. If the Dow remains at that level, it represents the biggest percentage decline since Jan. 3.
All 11 S&P 500 industry sectors sink into the red, with health care (-1.5%) and IT (-0.9%) dragging the most.
Among notable decliners: UnitedHealth (-3.4%), CVS (-2.7%), Humana (-4.5%), Adobe Systems (-3.4%), Salesforce.com (-5.0%).
