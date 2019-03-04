U.S stocks sink, shrugging off trade deal optimism

The three major U.S. stock averages wilt, wiping out a strong open, as optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal is offset by hurdles that still remain to reach an agreement, the S&P hitting a key resistance level, and lower construction in December.

S&P falls 1.0% , Nasdaq -1.0% , Dow -1.3% . If the Dow remains at that level, it represents the biggest percentage decline since Jan. 3.

All 11 S&P 500 industry sectors sink into the red, with health care ( -1.5% ) and IT ( -0.9% ) dragging the most.