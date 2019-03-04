RBC Capital on Tesla's Model Y rush

The rush of announcements out of Tesla (TSLA -3.2% ) is making some analysts uneasy. The topper may have been Tesla's decision to hold an event next week to unveil the Model Y.

"A Model Y announcement so shortly after the $35k [Model 3] suggests that consumer reaction toward the $35k Model 3 may not have been as strong as the company had hoped," notes RBC analyst Joseph Spak.

"We believe there has been a fall- off in U.S. demand and softer than expected demand in Europe/China," he adds.

He also speculates that early Model Y buzz could cannibalize Model 3 sales, even though they are in different segments.

