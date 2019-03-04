Target Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Target (NYSE:TGT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.52 (+10.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.91B (+0.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TGT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.