EA's 'Apex Legends' races to 50M-player mark

In its latest milestone, battle-royale videogame Apex Legends (EA -1.1% ) has hit 50M players in less than 30 days of release.

That's faster than segment leader Fortnite, which took about 100 days to hit 45M players. Fortnite currently has more than 200M players and reached a concurrent-player record of 10.7M on Feb. 2.

Apex Legends is preparing for its next step in competing with its rival, with its first season ahead along with the debut of its battle pass.