Painkiller stocks in the red on possible Purdue bankruptcy

The broad market's down day notwithstanding, opioid drugmakers are under modest pressure in apparent response to a report that privately held Purdue Pharma is mulling a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to protect itself from the ~2,000 lawsuits against it related to its marketing practices for OxyContin (oxycodone HCl), the "poster child" painkiller in the U.S. opioid crisis.

More than 1,600 of the cases are consolidated in an Ohio federal court.

In 2007, the company and three executives pleaded guilty in to federal charges of misbranding OxyContin and agreed to pay $634.5M in penalties.