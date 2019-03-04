Nikkei: JD.com to sell goods in U.S. via Google Express

JD.com (JD -0.7% ) has started selling goods in the U.S. via its partnership with Google (GOOG -0.7% , GOOGL -0.8% ), Nikkei says.

It's the first result from Google's $550M investment in JD last summer.

Some 500 goods from JD's Joybuy house brand are available through Google Express, and it will likely add more in the future. The move should help add potential revenue streams overseas for JD as domestic demand wanes a bit.

Previously: Haitong goes Neutral on JD.com (Mar. 04 2019)