Senate committee "looking into" high insulin prices

Eli Lilly's (LLY -1.6% ) planned launch of a lower-priced insulin, branded as Insulin Lispro, has apparently not assuaged the U.S. Senate Finance Committee's interest with high drug prices.

In a tweet, Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) says the cheaper insulin is "only one piece of the puzzle" and more needs to done considering that insulin has been available for many years. His committee has sent letters to insulin makers requesting information about their pricing practices.