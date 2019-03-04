Disney names Fox's Ahuja to new role at TV group

In a further firming up of leadership after it closes its $71B media-asset deal with Fox (FOX -0.4% , FOXA -0.4% ), Disney (DIS -0.3% ) has named Fox Networks Group CFO Ravi Ahuja to be president of Business Operations and chief financial officer of Walt Disney Television.

Current Disney TV CFO Robert Langer will transition to the role of executive VP, Finance and Planning for Disney.

Along with broad oversight in the new combined role, Ahuja will be a liaison to Disney's recently reorganized Direct-to-Consumer and International teams on ad sales and content distribution.

