FDA cracks down on retail chains for youth tobacco sales

The FDA calls the Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) the top violator of rules governing the sale of tobacco products to kids.

In a letter sent to the company, the FDA requested a meeting with Walgreen management to discuss whether there is a corporate-wide issue related to the track record of violating youth tobacco laws.

Also cited by the FDA for violation rates at 15% of their store base or higher are Marathon, Exxon, Sunoco, BP, Citgo, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY), 7-Eleven, Family Dollar, (NASDAQ:DLTR), Kroger (NYSE:KR), Circle K and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT).

"We’ll continue vigorous enforcement activities, with a sustained campaign to monitor, penalize and help prevent e-cigarette sales to minors in retail locations, including manufacturers’ internet storefronts," says FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.

FDA press release