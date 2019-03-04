China's Blue Hat files for U.S. IPO

China's Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has filed its F-1 for an initial public offering in the U.S.

The company, which makes interactive mobile games (focused on augmented reality) and accompanying toys, plans to offer 4.5M shares at $4 each.

It's looking to list on Nasdaq under the symbol BHAT.

It offers four primary augmented-reality game lines: AR Racer, AR Need a Spanking, AR 3D Magic Box and AR Picture Book, and says it has relatively few direct competitors in the market in China, though it faces competition from Nintendo's (OTCPK:NTDOY) Amiibo products.

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, the company drew revenues of $9.6M (vs. a prior-year $6.3M) and had net income of $3.26M (vs. a prior-year $1.84M).