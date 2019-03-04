Google still working on China search product?

Google (GOOG -0.2% )(GOOGL -0.2% ) is still working on its censored search product for China, according to The Intercept sources.

Google employees reportedly carried out their own investigation and are concerned Dragonfly is still ongoing despite signs the project had "effectively ended" in December.

The group identified an updating batch of code associated with the project that had earned criticism from the U.S. government, human rights groups, and Google employees.

Key quote from a source: “I still believe the project is dead, but we’re still waiting for a declaration from Google that censorship is unacceptable and that they will not collaborate with governments in the oppression of their people.”