Silk Road Medical on deck for IPO

Sunnyvale, CA-based Silk Road Medical (SILK) has filed a preliminary prospectus for an $86M IPO.

The medical device company says it has pioneered a new approach to treat carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization ((TCAR)) which it says mitigates the short-term risks of other methods. Its device is branded as the ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System and has been sold in the U.S. since late 2015.

2018 Financials ($M): Revenue: 34.6 (+142.0%); Operating Expenses: 45.1 (+64.0%); Net Loss: (37.6) (-93.8%); Cash Flow Ops: (21.7) (+14.2%).