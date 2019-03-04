Power Financial, Great-West Lifeco to buy back shares

Power Financial (OTCPK:POFNF) gains 1.9% after announcing a plan to repurchase for cancellation as much as C$1.65B (US$1.24B) of its common shares through a modified Dutch auction.

Meanwhile Great-West Lifeco (OTC:GWLOF), a subsidiary of Power Financial, plans to conduct a substantial issuer bid for up to C$2B of its common shares.

Power Financial plans to participate in the Great-West offer by tendering a significant portion of its Great-West shares; as a result Power Financial expects its Great-West stake to be marginally reduced.

