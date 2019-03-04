Agile Therapeutics up 21% on $7.8M capital raise

Thinly traded nano cap Agile Therapeutics (AGRX +20.8% ) is up on a 7x surge in volume on the heels of its private placement of ~8.4M shares of common stock at $0.93 per share yielding gross proceeds of ~$7.8M.

Shares are slowly clawing back after plunging 76% in May 2018 when it received a second CRL from the FDA regarding its Twirla contraceptive patch application.

It recently completed a successful comparative wear study and expects to file an application for the third time next quarter.