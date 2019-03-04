Uniti -5.3% as it pursues credit amendment, affecting dividend

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is slipping, down 5.3% , after an SEC filing says it's started a process to amend its credit, including a waiver of any default coming from a going-concern modification to an audit opinion upcoming from PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The company says it may agree to some restrictions under the credit agreement during the pending bankruptcy of its biggest customer, Windstream Holdings (WIN -5.6% ) -- including a provision that would limit future dividends to 90% of taxable income excluding capital gains.

The company now expects dividends attributable to capital stock for 2019 tax year to be limited to about $250M, and aggregate dividends for the upcoming four quarters to be limited to about $140M. For the 2018 year, it paid attributable dividends of about $435M and in January it paid an attributable dividend of about $110M related to the 2019 tax year.

Uniti delayed its planned earnings release last week as it reviewed the impact of Windstream's bankruptcy; it expects to provide its results and a business update no later than March 18.