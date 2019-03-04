Splunk drops as Alphabet launches cybersecurity product

Alphabet's (GOOG +0.2% )(GOOGL +0.2% ) Chronicle launches its first commercial product, a security data and threat intelligence platform called Backstory. Chronicle is the cybersecurity division spun out from Alphabet's X moonshot lab.

Backstory uses Google's infrastructure and analytic capabilities to help analysts parse potential threats from a lot of quickly incoming information.

Carbon Black (CBLK -1.1% ) was part of Backstory's beta and has joined the product's offerings with its endpoint security data.

Chronicle didn't provide pricing, but it will be based on the size of the client's company rather than the volume of data.