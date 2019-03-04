Acacia Communications +3% as Craig-Hallum gives high target

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) is up 3% after a Craig-Hallum launch at Buy with a Street-high price target.

The firm set its target at $68, implying 22% upside from today's higher price.

It's not a cheap stock, analyst Richard Shannon writes, but "a product cycle potentially more powerful than 2016’s has just begun." The company's already starting to see sustained growth this year and it's poised for 25-30% growth over at least the next two years, with the help of a sustainable advantage in coherent DSP. (h/t Bloomberg)