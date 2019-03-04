Moody's negative on UPS

UPS (UPS -1.7% ) trades at a session low after Moody's changes its ratings outlook to Negative from Stable. Key snippets from the rating agency's report are posted below.

"The negative outlook reflects the potential for funded debt to remain elevated through and beyond 2020 because of 1) sustained significant returns to shareholders during a period of weaker free cash flow generation because of stepped up capital investment and 2) ongoing contributions to the company's defined-benefit pension plans."

"Actual operating results and debt levels have trailed Moody's expectations at this point, and funding either increased share buybacks or pension contributions may weaken the credit profile."

"Moody's also anticipates that UPS' current transformation strategy meant to improve its operating margin and cash flow generation will modestly improve operating margins going forward. While it is unlikely for UPS to attain the operating margins of the past, Moody's does anticipate that UPS will remain the industry's operating margin leader. Moody's projects operating margin at about 10% for 2019, lower than historical levels and also lower because of the change in 2018 to how companies report pension expense in their GAAP income statements."