John Wiley & Sons Q3 2018 Earnings Preview

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (-10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $459.51M (+0.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JW.A has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.