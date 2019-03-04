Wells Fargo dissects M&A potential at Dean Foods

Wells Fargo says it isn't dismissing M&A potential for Dean Foods (DF -8.8% ) as much of the market appears to be.

Analyst John Baumgartner reminds that foreign dairy companies have been active in striking deals in the U.S. and some retailers have made upsteam investments (notably Walmart).

"We think that an R&D-minded partner/owner may better realize value-add as U.S. consumer trends shift in favor of full-fat products after decades of decline (DF sells $500MM+ of excess cream annually)," writes Baumgartner. "In addition, we would not rule out interest from a financial buyer given that DF is likely facing the low point of the EBITDA cycle," he adds.

A lack of visibility on Dean keeps Wells on the sidelines with a Market Perform rating and price target of $4.