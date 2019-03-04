CFRA says Amazon could disrupt smart homes

Research firm CFRA says Amazon's (AMZN +1.2% ) next win will be in the smart home market thanks to its recent acquisition of mesh router maker Eero.

Analyst Camilla Yanushevsky: “In our view, the integration of Eero, alongside home security company Ring, smart lock system Amazon Key and virtual assistant Alexa, will transform people’s lifestyles into next generation, full-service comfort."

The firm cites voice data (percentage of searches for a keyword over the past six months) showing Amazon at 6.6% in the smart home sector. CFRA calls industries where Amazon sits at 10%+ at high risk for disruption and those between 4% and 10% at medium risk.