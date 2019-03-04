Leaf Group -3.8% as No. 3 holder presses for sale

Ahead of earnings to come after the close today, Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) is down 3.8% after its No. 3 shareholder issued an open letter calling on the company to explore an immediate sale.

In a filing noting a 7.8% stake, Osmium says: "We strongly encourage the Leaf board of directors to explore separate sales of the assets comprising its two business segments, Media and Marketplaces, instead of continuing to operate the two businesses as a combined public company."

Operating as a combined company is a mistake, Osmium says, and "The market has correctly identified these flaws and valued Leaf at a fraction of its private market value, which we believe would be unlocked by a strategic buyer through both cost and revenue synergies."