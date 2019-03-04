Markets don't seem worried by MMT, for now

Though many Wall Street types agree with Jerome Powell's assessment that Modern Monetary Theory is a bad idea, they don't seem to be particularly worried about the swelling budget deficit already on the books.

MMT is the idea that countries that issue debt in their own currency don't need to worry about deficits.

“I think MMT is a terrible idea –- as a taxpayer," says Michael Shaoul, CEO at Marketfield Asset Management.

Benchmark 10-year yields, though, are under 3%, a historically low level, even as the U.S. boosts its debt to record levels.

The U.S. budget deficit reached $779B in Donald Trump's first full year in office and is on track to pass $1T in 2022.

“We’ll take the pain eventually,’’ says Mark MacQueen, co-founder of Sage Advisory Services. For now, “we’ve gotten away with it. And things look pretty good in the market.’’

