Stocks lose luster after U.S.-China trade deal fueled open

U.S. stocks finish the day at a loss, though they perked up from session lows. Monday started on the upswing amid optimism that a U.S.-China trade deal may be struck by the month's end.
Nasdaq slipped 0.2%, S&P fell 0.4%, and the Dow -0.8%.
Health care stocks came under pressure as the Senate looks into insulin pricing and after a report that privately held Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, is considering Chapter 11.
Health care (-1.4%) and financials (-0.7%) led the decline, as real estate (+0.4%), materials (+0.4%) and utilities (+0.2%) managed gains.
10-year U.S. Treasury gained, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 2.724%.
Oil gains 1.2% to $56.49 per barrel and gold fell 0.9% settling at $1,287.40 per ounce.
Dollar Index strengthened by 0.2% to 96.61.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox