Stocks lose luster after U.S.-China trade deal fueled open

U.S. stocks finish the day at a loss, though they perked up from session lows. Monday started on the upswing amid optimism that a U.S.-China trade deal may be struck by the month's end.

Nasdaq slipped 0.2% , S&P fell 0.4% , and the Dow -0.8% .

Health care stocks came under pressure as the Senate looks into insulin pricing and after a report that privately held Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, is considering Chapter 11.

Health care ( -1.4% ) and financials ( -0.7% ) led the decline, as real estate ( +0.4% ), materials ( +0.4% ) and utilities ( +0.2% ) managed gains.

10-year U.S. Treasury gained, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 2.724%.

Oil gains 1.2% to $56.49 per barrel and gold fell 0.9% settling at $1,287.40 per ounce.