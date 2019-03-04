Salesforce -2.6% on downside outlook

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) drops 2.6% after it reports Q4 beats with 26% Y/Y revenue growth and downside guidance. Q4 subscription and support revenue totaled $3.38B, up 26% Y/Y. Professional services and other revenue came in at $228M, up 16% Y/Y.

Downside Q1 guidance has revenue from $3.67B to $3.68B (consensus: $3.69B) and EPS from $0.60 to $0.61 (consensus: $0.63).

In-line FY20 guidance has revenue from $15.95B to $16.05B (consensus: $15.99B) and EPS from $2.74 to $2.76 (consensus: $2.76).

FY23 target has revenue of $26B to $28B.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.

