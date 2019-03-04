JPMorgan gets IPO stabilization agent role in Lyft IPO

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) lands the profitable role of overseeing Lyft's stock in early trading when the ride-hailing app company goes public, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank is one of three lead underwriters for the IPO, along with Jefferies Financial Group and Credit Suisse.

As IPO stabilization agent, JPMorgan oversees the initial price setting and manages additional shares issued allotted to underwriters the so-called greenshoe option. The role brings the potential of more commissions on trades.

Lyft hasn't yet disclosed whether its IPO will include the overallotment option.

