Leaf Group misses despite media-business bright spot

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) missed expectations with its Q4 earnings despite double-digit revenue gains driven by success in its media business.

Revenues rose nearly 15% overall, but went up 45% in Media (to $16.9M) and increased just 2% in Marketplaces (to $28.6M).

Net loss narrowed to $4.9M from $5.3M.

In operating metrics, the company said Marketplace transactions fell 4% to 480,753, while gross transaction value increased 2%, to $35.68M.

In Media, internal visits fell 12% to 615.97M, and revenue per visit increased 64% to $27.46. Visits via Google Analytics fell 12% as well, to 622.16M, and its revenue per visit rose 65% to $27.19.

The company swung to positive net cash from operations ($622,000, vs. a year-ago -$145,000) but free cash flow was still negative at -$1.5M (vs. a prior-year -$1.82M).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

