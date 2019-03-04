Barrick CEO invites Newmont to talk about Nevada JV

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) CEO Mark Bristow says he's willing to talk with Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) about a potential deal to work together in Nevada, but Barrick has to control the joint venture, the Financial Times reports.

He said he'll send a formal invitation to Newmont counterpart Gary Goldberg, but suggests that Newmont's team arrives on Tuesday.

Newmont proposed a joint venture structure for the two companies' operations in Nevada.

“Nevada, with a combined 76M ounces, will be worth a whole lot more if it is run by one operator," Bristow said. "We know we can do that more efficiently than Newmont."

