Data-center firm 21Vianet grows revenues, EBITDA in Q4

Data-center firm 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) posted a Q4 report with a slightly bigger GAAP loss than expected, but higher gross profit and EBITDA.

Gross profit rose 23.1% to 246.3M yuan (about $35.8M), and gross margin rose to 27.3% from 26.1%.

EBITDA rose 49.3% to 255.3M yuan (about $37.1M), and EBITDA margin rose to 28.3% from 22.3%.

Hosting MRR per cabinet rose to 8,457 yuan from last year's 7,766 and last quarter's 8,384.

Total cabinets under management rose to 30,654 (25,711 in self-built data centers, 4,943 in partnered) from last quarter's 30,303 and last year's 29,080. Utilization rate fell slightly to 70.3%.

Net cash from operations was 237M vs. a prior-year 157.1M.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenues of 860M-880M yuan, with EBITDA of 230M-250M yuan.

For the full year, it sees net revenues of 3.76B-3.86B yuan (up 12% at the midpoint) and EBITDA of 1B-$1.1B yuan (up 14% at the midpoint).

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

