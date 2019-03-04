Digital Realty reports pricing of $200M preferred stock offering

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) reports pricing of its public offering of 8M shares of 5.850% Series K cumulative redeemable preferred stock for gross proceeds of $200M.

Liquidation preference of $25.00 per share.

Grants greenshoe option for an additional 1.2M shares to cover overallotments.

Intends to use proceeds to repay borrowings outstanding under the operating partnership's revolving credit facility, acquire additional properties or businesses, fund development opportunities, and to provide working capital and other general corporate purposes.

