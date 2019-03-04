Capitala Finance -1.3% as NII, NAV declines

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) slips 1.3% in after-hours trading after Q4 net investment income of $3.5M, or 22 cents per share, misses the average analyst estimate of 35 cents.

Compares with $4.2M, or 26 cents per share, in Q4 2017.

Net asset value per share of $11.88 at Dec. 31, 2018, declines from $12.71 at Sept. 30, 2018.

Originated $48.9M of new investments in Q4 and received $27.3M of repayments.

Q4 total investment income of $11.3M fell from $11.6M in the year-ago quarter due to lower PIK income.

Conference call on March 5 at 8:30 AM ET.

