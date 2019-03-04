Huya +7.4% after metrics jump, revenues more than double

Huya Broadcasting (NYSE:HUYA) is up 7.4% after hours after it topped high estimates with its Q4 revenues, which more than doubled year-over year.

Net income jumped even more, up 1,900% as reported to 166.9M yuan (about $14.5M). Non-GAAP net income rose 487% to 166.9M yuan (about $24.3M).

In metrics, average mobile monthly active users hit 50.7M (up 30.7%); average MAUs overall rose 34.5% to 116.6M.

Total number of paying users jumped 73% to 4.8M.

Revenue breakout: Live streaming, 1.44B yuan (up 108%); Advertising and others, 63.15M yuan (up 30.7%).

For Q1, it's guiding to revenues of 1.51B-1.55B yuan (growth of 79%-83.7%).

Conference call to come at 8 p.m ET.

