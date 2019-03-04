Atlas Financial -47% as CEO stresses increase to reserve estimates

Atlas Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:AFH) has crashed aftermarket, down 46.6% , after an earnings report that noted the need to boost its reserve estimates for unpaid losses.

That's mainly due to bodily injury claims from accident years 2016 and prior, CEO Scott Wollney says. "These claims are showing higher severity and have been open for longer periods than we had estimated.

"Specifically, we strengthened reserves to account for the possibility of higher costs for the tail on these prior accident years."

The company's still addressing "historic challenges affecting commercial automobile insurance generally and in our book of business specifically," Wollney says, but thinks that more recent claim closure data back ups the company's efficacy.

Shares had fallen 24.5% during the regular session ahead of the earnings release.

Revenues fell nearly 12% Y/Y and missed expectations.

Earnings call slides

Press release