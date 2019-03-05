China cuts growth target, outlines spending plans

At the opening of China's National People’s Congress, Premier Li Keqiang said the nation must be prepared for a "tough struggle" as it faces a "grave and more complicated environment."

On that note, he cut the country's economic growth target this year to 6.0%-6.5%, lower than the growth of 6.6% in 2018, the slowest pace since 1990.

The Shanghai Composite still climbed 0.9% , boosted by the billions of dollars in planned tax cuts and infrastructure spending needed to boost the economy.

