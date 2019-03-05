Last ditch effort to save Brexit deal

With 24 days to go until Brexit, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and Attorney General Geoffrey Cox head back to Brussels today in search of guarantees over the backstop plan to avoid border checks in Ireland.

If the mission is successful, Theresa May has a chance of getting her Brexit deal through Parliament next week, allowing for an orderly divorce. If not, Brexit will likely be delayed.

FTSE 100 +0.2% ; Sterling -0.1% to $1.3180.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP