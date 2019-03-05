Futures suggest slight gains at the open

Wall Street ended Monday on a negative note as investors shrugged off trade optimism and digested weaker-than-expected construction data, with spending falling 0.6% in December.

Turning things around? Dow futures are now ahead by 56 points, while futures on the S&P and Nasdaq are pointing to a narrowly higher open.

The tail end of Q4 retail earnings is also on tap for today, with Target and Kohl's set to report results before the bell.

Oil is down 0.7% at $56.19/bbl, gold is 0.2% lower at $1285/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.73%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, OTC:SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV