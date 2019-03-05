Banc of California names Jared Wolff as President and CEO

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) has named Jared Wolff as President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, effective March 18.

Mr. Wolff will also be President, CEO and a director of the Bank.

Mr. Wolff will be replacing Doug Bowers, who will continue with Banc of California to assist with the transition until April 29.

Jared Wolff joins from City National Bank, where he served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel, managing City National’s Legal and Corporate Administrative Group.