More on Gaia Q4 results

Gaia (GAIA +3.2% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 47% Y/Y to $12.4M.

There was 50% growth in streaming revenues, which was driven by the 51% increase in paying subscribers at year end 2018 versus 2017.

Gross margin increased 100 bps to 87.2%.

During FY, there was 51% growth in subscriber base to 550K from 364.5K.

Total operating expenses for Q4 were $22.1M (+64.9% Y/Y), the increase was due to the planned marketing expense associated with Gaia’s subscriber growth, continued expansion of content and marketing initiatives to support growth in Gaia’s partner distribution channels.

The company had $30M (-8.5% Y/Y) in cash.

“In January we increased the monthly subscription price for new subscribers to $11.99, while grandfathering our existing subscribers until their first renewal in 2020.” said Jirka Rysavy, Gaia’s Chairman and CEO.

Previously: Gaia misses by $0.03, misses on revenue (Mar. 04 2019)