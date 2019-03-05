Target +3% after strong holiday quarter comp

Target (NYSE:TGT) jumps 3.21% in premarket trading after topping Q4 estimates and setting favorable guidance.

Comparable sales increased 5.3% during the quarter to beat the consensus mark of +5.0%. Store-based comparable sales rose 2.9%, while comparable digital sales grew 31%.

Target's operating income margin rate was flat compared to a year ago at 4.9%. Gross margin fell 40 bps to 25.7% of sales due to a higher rate of digital fulfillment.

Looking ahead, the retailer expects Q1 EPS of $1.32 to $1.52 vs. $1.43 consensus and full-year EPS of $5.75 to $6.05 vs. $5.61 consensus.

